Class 4A and 5A girls state basketball pairings

Sports

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the pairings for the Class 4A and 5A state basketball tournaments following regional final play on Tuesday night.

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinals

Nevada vs. North Scott Tuesday, February 28th 6:45pm

Grinnell vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier Tuesday, February 28th 8:30pm

Marion vs. Boone Wednesday, March 1st 10:00am

Pella vs. Lewis Central Wednesday, March 1st 11:45am

CLASS 5A

Quarterfinals

Indianola vs. Johnston Wednesday, March 1st 1:30pm

Iowa City High vs. Cedar Falls Wednesday, March 1st 3:15pm

West Des Moines Valley vs. Dowling Catholic Wednesday, March 1st 5:00pm

Iowa City West vs. Waukee Wednesday, March 1st 6:45pm