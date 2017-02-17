Class 3-A State Wrestling Quarter-Final Results

February 17th, 2017 by Jim Field

Quarter-Finals:

  • 120:  Anthony Watts (CB Thomas Jefferson)  Brody Teske (Ft. Dodge)
  • 126:  McGwire Midkiff (CB Thomas Jefferson)  Spencer Hutchinson (WDM Valley)
  • 138:  Gabriel Kjelgaard (Lewis Central)  Triston Lara (Ft. Dodge)
  • 145:  Trevor Anderson (Glenwood)  Nick Graham (Johnston)
  • 160:  Mac Southard (Lewis Central)   Ryan Loyd (Pleasant Valley)
  • 170:  Dallas Volentine (Lewis Central)  Bryce Pilcher (Cedar Falls)
  • 182:  Anthony Sherry (Glenwood)  Triston Richardson (North Scott)
  • 220:  Zach Haggstrom (Glenwood)  Jacob Melton (Boone)

Consolation:

  • 106:  Anthony Humpal (CB Thomas Jefferson)
  • 120:  Tanner Higgins (Lewis Central)
  • 195:  Isaac Bales (Glenwood)
  • 195:  Cameron Baker (CB Thomas Jefferson)
  • 220:  Jaden Heiden (Denison)
  • 285:  Caleb Sanders (Glenwood)