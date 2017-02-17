Class 3-A State Wrestling Quarter-Final Results
February 17th, 2017 by Jim Field
Quarter-Finals:
- 120: Anthony Watts (CB Thomas Jefferson) Brody Teske (Ft. Dodge)
- 126: McGwire Midkiff (CB Thomas Jefferson) Spencer Hutchinson (WDM Valley)
- 138: Gabriel Kjelgaard (Lewis Central) Triston Lara (Ft. Dodge)
- 145: Trevor Anderson (Glenwood) Nick Graham (Johnston)
- 160: Mac Southard (Lewis Central) Ryan Loyd (Pleasant Valley)
- 170: Dallas Volentine (Lewis Central) Bryce Pilcher (Cedar Falls)
- 182: Anthony Sherry (Glenwood) Triston Richardson (North Scott)
- 220: Zach Haggstrom (Glenwood) Jacob Melton (Boone)
Consolation:
- 106: Anthony Humpal (CB Thomas Jefferson)
- 120: Tanner Higgins (Lewis Central)
- 195: Isaac Bales (Glenwood)
- 195: Cameron Baker (CB Thomas Jefferson)
- 220: Jaden Heiden (Denison)
- 285: Caleb Sanders (Glenwood)