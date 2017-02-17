Class 2-A State Wrestling Quarter-Finals

February 17th, 2017 by Jim Field

Quarter-Finals:

  • 113:  Kole Hansen (Atlantic/CAM) lost 10-0 to Chase Luensman (Monticello)
  • 126:  Chase McLaren (Atlantic/CAM)  Gabe Ruepke (Chariton)
  • 145:  Mitchell Swank (Creston/O-M)  Justin Smith (Winterset)
  • 160:  Thomas Bentley (Red Oak)  Kolton Bartow (Wahlert)
  • 170:  Jacob Wingert (Harlan)  Brock Jennings (Osage)
  • 182:  Chase Shiltz (Creston/O-M)  Dalton Rosenburg (South Tama County)
  • 195:  Zac Stork (Atlantic/CAM)  Caleb Olson (Webster City)
  • 195:  Jackson Mikkleson (Creston/O-M)  Cody Fisher (Woodward-Granger)
  • 220:  Kadon Hulett (Creston/O-M)  Caleb Ring (Osage)
  • 285:  John McConkey (Atlantic/CAM)  Colin Anderson (Ballard)

Consolation:

  • 120:  Carter Cox (Atlantic/CAM)
  • 126:  Lucas Carter (Harlan)
  • 132:  Austin Gutknecht (Clarinda)
  • 138:  Trevor Marlin (Creston/O-M)
  • 170:  Drake Roller (Atlantic/CAM)
  • 182:  Nick Foss (Harlan)
  • 285:  Cody Tanner (Creston/O-M)