Class 2-A State Wrestling Quarter-Finals
February 17th, 2017 by Jim Field
Quarter-Finals:
- 113: Kole Hansen (Atlantic/CAM) lost 10-0 to Chase Luensman (Monticello)
- 126: Chase McLaren (Atlantic/CAM) Gabe Ruepke (Chariton)
- 145: Mitchell Swank (Creston/O-M) Justin Smith (Winterset)
- 160: Thomas Bentley (Red Oak) Kolton Bartow (Wahlert)
- 170: Jacob Wingert (Harlan) Brock Jennings (Osage)
- 182: Chase Shiltz (Creston/O-M) Dalton Rosenburg (South Tama County)
- 195: Zac Stork (Atlantic/CAM) Caleb Olson (Webster City)
- 195: Jackson Mikkleson (Creston/O-M) Cody Fisher (Woodward-Granger)
- 220: Kadon Hulett (Creston/O-M) Caleb Ring (Osage)
- 285: John McConkey (Atlantic/CAM) Colin Anderson (Ballard)
Consolation:
- 120: Carter Cox (Atlantic/CAM)
- 126: Lucas Carter (Harlan)
- 132: Austin Gutknecht (Clarinda)
- 138: Trevor Marlin (Creston/O-M)
- 170: Drake Roller (Atlantic/CAM)
- 182: Nick Foss (Harlan)
- 285: Cody Tanner (Creston/O-M)