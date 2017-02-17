Class 2-A State Wrestling First Round Results

Sports

February 16th, 2017 by Jim Field

First Round:

  • 113:  Kole Hansen (Atlantic/CAM) wins 8-7 over Hunter Pfantz (West Marshall)
  • 120:  Carter Cox (Atlantic/CAM) lost 1-0 to Shea Ruffridge (Pocahontas Area)
  • 126:  Lucas Carter (Harlan) lost FALL :21 to Drew West (Solon)
  • 126:  Chase McLaren (Atlantic/CAM) wins 3-1 over Kyle Anderson (Washington)
  • 132:  Austin Gutknecht (Clarinda) lost 11-0 to Noah Fye (New Hampton)
  • 138:  Trevor Marlin (Creston/O-M) lost 7-2 to Austin Rozeboom (B-H/RV)
  • 145:  Mitchell Swank (Creston/O-M) wins 9-6 over Mitchel Mangold (West Delaware)
  • 145:  Tim Sibbel (Kuemper Catholic) lost 3-1 to Paul Ryan (Mount Vernon)
  • 152:  Sam McMillin (Bedford/Lenox) lost FALL 3:36 to Isaac Judge (South Tama County)
  • 160:  Thomas Bentley (Red Oak) wins FALL 1:56 over Zach Williams (Osage)
  • 160:  Kyle Owens (Shenandoah) lost 10-2 to John Fulk (Ballard)
  • 170:  Jacob Wingert (Harlan) wins FALL 2:47 over Zane Williams (Webster City)
  • 170:  Drake Roller (Atlantic/CAM) lost 7-5 to  Kyle Fisher (SE Valley)
  • 182:  Nick Foss (Harlan) lost 6-4 to Visouth Peterschmidt (Mid-Prairie)
  • 182:  Chase Shiltz (Creston/O-M) wins FALL 1:00 over Austin Angle (E-B-F)
  • 195:  Zac Stork (Atlantic/CAM) wins 4-3 over Hunter Crawford (Independence)
  • 195:  Jackson Mikkleson (Creston/O-M) wins FALL 3:52 over Trevor Trende (Crestwood)
  • 220:  Chance Strough (Clarinda) lost TECH FALL 16-1 to Dakoda Powell (Spirit Lake Park)
  • 220:  Kadon Hulett (Creston/O-M) wins TECH FALL 19-4 over Travis Te Grotenhuis (MOC-Floyd Valley)
  • 285:  Cody Tanner (Creston/O-M) lost 9-4 to Tristan Wirfs (Mt. Vernon)
  • 285:  John McConkey (Atlantic/CAM) wins 8-0 over Blake Bradley (Wahlert)

Consolation:

  • 120:  Carter Cox (Atlantic/CAM) wins 5-1 over Jacob Felderman (Assumption)
  • 126:  Lucas Carter (Harlan) wins 7-5 over Zach Anderson (Roland-Story)
  • 132:  Austin Gutknecht (Clarinda) wins 3-1 over Trey Lawrence (SE Valley)
  • 138:  Trevor Marlin (Creston/O-M) wins 7-4 over Dawson Riemenschneider (East Marshall/GMG)
  • 145:  Tim Sibbel (Kuemper Catholic) lost 8-2 to Tate Battani (Ballard)
  • 160:  Kyle Owens (Shenandoah) lost FALL 1:28 to Kyle Sinnott (Albia)
  • 170:  Drake Roller (Atlantic/CAM) wins 9-8 over Owen Grover (Beckman Catholic)
  • 182:  Nick Foss (Harlan) wins FALL :47 over Trevor Sprague (Saydel)
  • 220:  Chance Strough (Clarinda) lost FALL :54 to Aaron Maloy (Charles City)
  • 285:  Cody Tanner (Creston/O-M) wins FALL 2:18 over Hunter Jesse (Saydel)