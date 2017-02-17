Class 2-A State Wrestling First Round Results
February 16th, 2017 by Jim Field
First Round:
- 113: Kole Hansen (Atlantic/CAM) wins 8-7 over Hunter Pfantz (West Marshall)
- 120: Carter Cox (Atlantic/CAM) lost 1-0 to Shea Ruffridge (Pocahontas Area)
- 126: Lucas Carter (Harlan) lost FALL :21 to Drew West (Solon)
- 126: Chase McLaren (Atlantic/CAM) wins 3-1 over Kyle Anderson (Washington)
- 132: Austin Gutknecht (Clarinda) lost 11-0 to Noah Fye (New Hampton)
- 138: Trevor Marlin (Creston/O-M) lost 7-2 to Austin Rozeboom (B-H/RV)
- 145: Mitchell Swank (Creston/O-M) wins 9-6 over Mitchel Mangold (West Delaware)
- 145: Tim Sibbel (Kuemper Catholic) lost 3-1 to Paul Ryan (Mount Vernon)
- 152: Sam McMillin (Bedford/Lenox) lost FALL 3:36 to Isaac Judge (South Tama County)
- 160: Thomas Bentley (Red Oak) wins FALL 1:56 over Zach Williams (Osage)
- 160: Kyle Owens (Shenandoah) lost 10-2 to John Fulk (Ballard)
- 170: Jacob Wingert (Harlan) wins FALL 2:47 over Zane Williams (Webster City)
- 170: Drake Roller (Atlantic/CAM) lost 7-5 to Kyle Fisher (SE Valley)
- 182: Nick Foss (Harlan) lost 6-4 to Visouth Peterschmidt (Mid-Prairie)
- 182: Chase Shiltz (Creston/O-M) wins FALL 1:00 over Austin Angle (E-B-F)
- 195: Zac Stork (Atlantic/CAM) wins 4-3 over Hunter Crawford (Independence)
- 195: Jackson Mikkleson (Creston/O-M) wins FALL 3:52 over Trevor Trende (Crestwood)
- 220: Chance Strough (Clarinda) lost TECH FALL 16-1 to Dakoda Powell (Spirit Lake Park)
- 220: Kadon Hulett (Creston/O-M) wins TECH FALL 19-4 over Travis Te Grotenhuis (MOC-Floyd Valley)
- 285: Cody Tanner (Creston/O-M) lost 9-4 to Tristan Wirfs (Mt. Vernon)
- 285: John McConkey (Atlantic/CAM) wins 8-0 over Blake Bradley (Wahlert)
Consolation:
- 120: Carter Cox (Atlantic/CAM) wins 5-1 over Jacob Felderman (Assumption)
- 126: Lucas Carter (Harlan) wins 7-5 over Zach Anderson (Roland-Story)
- 132: Austin Gutknecht (Clarinda) wins 3-1 over Trey Lawrence (SE Valley)
- 138: Trevor Marlin (Creston/O-M) wins 7-4 over Dawson Riemenschneider (East Marshall/GMG)
- 145: Tim Sibbel (Kuemper Catholic) lost 8-2 to Tate Battani (Ballard)
- 160: Kyle Owens (Shenandoah) lost FALL 1:28 to Kyle Sinnott (Albia)
- 170: Drake Roller (Atlantic/CAM) wins 9-8 over Owen Grover (Beckman Catholic)
- 182: Nick Foss (Harlan) wins FALL :47 over Trevor Sprague (Saydel)
- 220: Chance Strough (Clarinda) lost FALL :54 to Aaron Maloy (Charles City)
- 285: Cody Tanner (Creston/O-M) wins FALL 2:18 over Hunter Jesse (Saydel)