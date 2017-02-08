Class 1A and 2A State Wrestling Team Dual brackets released

Sports

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the brackets for State Team Dual Wrestling for Classes 1A and 2A. The tourney is set to be held on Wednesday, February 15th at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines prior to the start of the State Individual Wrestling Tournament on Thursday.

The Atlantic/CAM wrestling team drew the #3 seed in the 2A tourney and will face #6 Washington in their first bout at 9:00am Wednesday. Chris Parks and Justin Williams will have coverage of all the Atlantic/CAM matches live on KJAN Wednesday.

See the full brackets below:

1A State Dual Team Brackets

2A State Dual Team Brackets