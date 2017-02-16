Class 1A and 2A boys basketball postseason schedule Thursday
February 16th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Classes 1A and 2A continue postseason play in boys basketball tonight. Class 1A will be playing District Quarterfinals tonight, while Class 2A will be playing District Semifinals.
CLASS 1A
District 13
Grand View Christian vs. Iowa Christian (@ Ankeny Christian)- 6:30pm
Mount Ayr @ Ankeny Christian- 8:00pm
Earlham vs. Orient-Macksburg (@ Nodaway Valley)- 6:30pm
East Union @ Nodaway Valley- 8:00pm
District 14
Bedford vs. Lenox (@ Fremont-Mills)- 6:30pm
Clarinda Academy @ Fremont-Mills- 8:00pm
Southwest Valley vs. Sidney (@ Stanton)- 6:30pm
East Mills @ Stanton- 8:00pm
District 15
Boyer Valley vs. Audubon (@ Ar-We-Va)- 6:30pm
Glidden-Ralston @ Ar-We-Va- 8:00pm
CAM vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard (@ Exira/EHK)- 6:30pm – ON KJAN
Charter Oak-Ute @ Exira/EHK- 8:00pm – ON KJAN
District 16
Siouxland Community Christian vs. Woodbine (@ Maple Valley-AO)- 6:30pm
Westwood @ Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto- 8:00pm
Logan-Magnolia vs. West Monona (@ St. Albert)- 6:30pm
West Harrison @ St. Albert- 8:00pm
CLASS 2A
District 13
Central Decatur vs. Interstate-35 (@ Van Meter)- 6:30pm
Woodward Academy @ Van Meter- 8:00pm
District 14
Underwood vs. Treynor (@ AHSTW)- 6:30pm
Shenandoah @ AHSTW- 8:00pm
District 15
IKM-Manning vs. South Central Calhoun (@ Kuemper Catholic)- 6:30pm
West Central Valley @ Kuemper Catholic- 8:00pm
District 16
Hinton vs. East Sac County (@ Alta-Aurelia)- 6:30pm
Tri-Center @ Alta-Aurelia- 8:00pm