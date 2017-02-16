Class 1A and 2A boys basketball postseason schedule Thursday

Sports

Classes 1A and 2A continue postseason play in boys basketball tonight. Class 1A will be playing District Quarterfinals tonight, while Class 2A will be playing District Semifinals.

CLASS 1A

District 13

Grand View Christian vs. Iowa Christian (@ Ankeny Christian)- 6:30pm

Mount Ayr @ Ankeny Christian- 8:00pm

Earlham vs. Orient-Macksburg (@ Nodaway Valley)- 6:30pm

East Union @ Nodaway Valley- 8:00pm

District 14

Bedford vs. Lenox (@ Fremont-Mills)- 6:30pm

Clarinda Academy @ Fremont-Mills- 8:00pm

Southwest Valley vs. Sidney (@ Stanton)- 6:30pm

East Mills @ Stanton- 8:00pm

District 15

Boyer Valley vs. Audubon (@ Ar-We-Va)- 6:30pm

Glidden-Ralston @ Ar-We-Va- 8:00pm

CAM vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard (@ Exira/EHK)- 6:30pm – ON KJAN

Charter Oak-Ute @ Exira/EHK- 8:00pm – ON KJAN

District 16

Siouxland Community Christian vs. Woodbine (@ Maple Valley-AO)- 6:30pm

Westwood @ Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto- 8:00pm

Logan-Magnolia vs. West Monona (@ St. Albert)- 6:30pm

West Harrison @ St. Albert- 8:00pm

CLASS 2A



District 13

Central Decatur vs. Interstate-35 (@ Van Meter)- 6:30pm

Woodward Academy @ Van Meter- 8:00pm

District 14

Underwood vs. Treynor (@ AHSTW)- 6:30pm

Shenandoah @ AHSTW- 8:00pm

District 15

IKM-Manning vs. South Central Calhoun (@ Kuemper Catholic)- 6:30pm

West Central Valley @ Kuemper Catholic- 8:00pm

District 16

Hinton vs. East Sac County (@ Alta-Aurelia)- 6:30pm

Tri-Center @ Alta-Aurelia- 8:00pm