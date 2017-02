Class 1A, 2A, and 3A girls state basketball brackets

Sports

After regional finals were played on Monday the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union quickly released the pairings for the Class 1A, 2A, and 3A state basketball tournaments. The girls tourneys will be played Monday, February 27th through Saturday, March 4th at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals on Monday, February 27th

Springville vs. Burlington Notre Dame 10:00am

Marquette Catholic vs. Kingsley-Pierson 11:45am

Turkey Valley vs. Janesville 1:30pm

Exira-EHK vs. Sidney 3:15pm

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Iowa City Regina vs. Logan-Magnolia Monday, February 27 5:00pm

Western Christian vs. North Linn Monday, February 27 6:45pm

Treynor vs. Van Meter Monday, February 27 8:30pm

Central Decatur vs. Cascade Tuesday, February 28th 10:00am

Class 3A

Quarterfinals Tuesday, February 28th

Sioux Center vs. PCM 11:45am

Crestwood vs. Cherokee 1:30pm

Center Point-Urbana vs. Davenport Assumption 3:15pm

Pocahontas Area vs. Clear Lake 5:00pm