Class 1-A State Wrestling Quarter-Finals
February 17th, 2017 by Jim Field
Quarter-Finals:
- 106: Connor Attkisson (Tri-Center) lost FALL 1:52 to Cobe Siebrecht (Lisbon)
- 120: Blake Thomsen (Underwood) wins 9-2 over Will Portis (Rockford)
- 120: Connor Lange (Missouri Valley) lost 3-2 to Brock Henderson (North Linn)
- 126: Alex Thomsen (Underwood) wins TECH FALL 19-4 over Logan Lutgen (Don Bosco)
- 132: Garret Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) lost 7-6 UTB to Cooper Siebrecht (Lisbon)
- 138: Guy Sudmann (Underwood) lost 12-2 Jacob Hansen (West Fork)
- 138: Duke Kyle (Missouri Valley) lost 2-1 to Kory Van Oort (West Sioux)
- 145: Joel Becerra (AHSTW) lost 5-3 to Trent Johnson (Dike-New Hartford)
- 145: Logan Scheuermann (AC/GC) lost 11-2 to Trey Brisker (Wilton)
- 152: Tyler Van Houten (Panorama) lost FALL 3:23 to Brennan Swafford (Mediapolis)
- 152: Brady Wilson (Logan-Magnolia) wins 9-1 over Jeremy Schmitz (Don Bosco)
- 160: Gabe Pauley (AHSTW) lost 10-4 to Jacob Krakow (Iowa Valley)
- 170: Gunnar Grunsted (Panorama) lost FALL 1:22 to Jarel Arbegast (West Fork)
- 182: Sam Gregory (Treynor) lost 10-3 to Garet Sims (Iowa Valley)
- 195: Elijah Finn (St. Albert) lost FALL 4:29 to Hunter Hagen (West Hancock)
- 220: Drake Johnson (Logan-Magnolia) wins FALL 4:16 over Caleb Meinders (AGWSR)
- 220: Tom Rief (Missouri Valley) wins 3-2 over Skyler Bonestroo (Western Christian)
Consolation:
- 106: Connor Atkisson (Tri-Center) wins FALL 3:08 over Mason Dye (Sigourney-Keota)
- 120: Tatem Bluml (Riverside) wins FALL 4:51 over Connor Lange (Missouri Valley)
- 120: Remington Meeker (Logan-Magnolia) lost FALL 1:39 to Will Portis (Rockford)
- 126: Teagan Lundquist (SW Valley) wins 3-1 OT over Keaton Hetland (South Hamilton)
- 132: Michael Baker (Underwood) Garret Thompson (Logan-Magnolia)
- 132: George Appleseth (Panorama) Garrett Arment (Woodbury Central)
- 138: Guy Sudmann (Underwood) Austin Hellman (Don Bosco)
- 138: Duke Kyle (Missouri Valley) Caleb Stoltz (Van Buren Community)
- 145: Joel Becerra (AHSTW) Chance Downs (Maquoketa Valley)
- 145: Logan Scheuermann (AC/GC) Skeeter Bostwick (Missouri Valley)
- 152: Tyler Van Houten (Panorama) Jacob Steinlage (I-35)
- 160: Gabe Pauley (AHSTW) Jim Moss (Woodbury Central)
- 160: Nathan Haynes (Missouri Valley) Ryan Schott (IC Regina)
- 170: Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley) Cal Daughton (Mount Ayr)
- 170: Gunnar Grunsted (Panorama) Norman Wilson (Maquoketa Valley)
- 182: Sam Gregory (Treynor) Gabe Irons (Lake Mills)
- 195: Elijah Finn (St. Albert) Wes Geisler (Hudson)