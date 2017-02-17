Class 1-A State Wrestling Quarter-Finals

Sports

February 17th, 2017 by Jim Field

Quarter-Finals:

  • 106:  Connor Attkisson (Tri-Center) lost FALL 1:52 to Cobe Siebrecht (Lisbon)
  • 120:  Blake Thomsen (Underwood) wins 9-2 over Will Portis (Rockford)
  • 120:  Connor Lange (Missouri Valley) lost 3-2 to Brock Henderson (North Linn)
  • 126:  Alex Thomsen (Underwood) wins TECH FALL 19-4 over Logan Lutgen (Don Bosco)
  • 132:  Garret Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) lost 7-6 UTB to Cooper Siebrecht (Lisbon)
  • 138:  Guy Sudmann (Underwood) lost 12-2 Jacob Hansen (West Fork)
  • 138:  Duke Kyle (Missouri Valley) lost 2-1 to Kory Van Oort (West Sioux)
  • 145:  Joel Becerra (AHSTW) lost 5-3 to Trent Johnson (Dike-New Hartford)
  • 145:  Logan Scheuermann (AC/GC) lost 11-2 to Trey Brisker (Wilton)
  • 152:  Tyler Van Houten (Panorama) lost FALL 3:23 to  Brennan Swafford (Mediapolis)
  • 152:  Brady Wilson (Logan-Magnolia) wins 9-1 over Jeremy Schmitz (Don Bosco)
  • 160:  Gabe Pauley (AHSTW) lost 10-4 to Jacob Krakow (Iowa Valley)
  • 170:  Gunnar Grunsted (Panorama) lost FALL 1:22 to Jarel Arbegast (West Fork)
  • 182:  Sam Gregory (Treynor) lost 10-3 to Garet Sims (Iowa Valley)
  • 195:  Elijah Finn (St. Albert) lost FALL 4:29 to Hunter Hagen (West Hancock)
  • 220: Drake Johnson (Logan-Magnolia) wins FALL 4:16 over Caleb Meinders (AGWSR)
  • 220:  Tom Rief (Missouri Valley)  wins 3-2 over Skyler Bonestroo (Western Christian)

Consolation:

  • 106:  Connor Atkisson (Tri-Center) wins FALL 3:08 over Mason Dye (Sigourney-Keota)
  • 120:  Tatem Bluml (Riverside) wins FALL 4:51 over Connor Lange (Missouri Valley)
  • 120:  Remington Meeker (Logan-Magnolia) lost FALL 1:39 to Will Portis (Rockford)
  • 126:  Teagan Lundquist (SW Valley) wins 3-1 OT over Keaton Hetland (South Hamilton)
  • 132:  Michael Baker (Underwood)  Garret Thompson (Logan-Magnolia)
  • 132:  George Appleseth (Panorama)  Garrett Arment (Woodbury Central)
  • 138:  Guy Sudmann (Underwood)  Austin Hellman (Don Bosco)
  • 138:  Duke Kyle (Missouri Valley)  Caleb Stoltz (Van Buren Community)
  • 145:  Joel Becerra (AHSTW)  Chance Downs (Maquoketa Valley)
  • 145:  Logan Scheuermann (AC/GC)  Skeeter Bostwick (Missouri Valley)
  • 152:  Tyler Van Houten (Panorama)  Jacob Steinlage (I-35)
  • 160:  Gabe Pauley (AHSTW)  Jim Moss (Woodbury Central)
  • 160:  Nathan Haynes (Missouri Valley)  Ryan Schott (IC Regina)
  • 170:  Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley)  Cal Daughton (Mount Ayr)
  • 170:  Gunnar Grunsted (Panorama)  Norman Wilson (Maquoketa Valley)
  • 182:  Sam Gregory (Treynor)  Gabe Irons (Lake Mills)
  • 195:  Elijah Finn (St. Albert)  Wes Geisler (Hudson)