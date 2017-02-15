Clarinda Academy run away is apprehended not far away from the facility

News

A juvenile female who ran away from the Clarinda Academy Tuesday afternoon, was apprehended less than one-half hour after she was reported missing, not far away from the Academy campus. The Clarinda Academy is a residential foster care facility that provides residential treatment to at-risk and delinquent male and female youth from several states.

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer said Tuesday, that the Sheriff’s Office was notified the Native American female was missing at around 2:34-p.m. She had been missing for an hour prior to the facility notifying Law Enforcement.

Personnel from the Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of the area to the west of P Avenue on 190th Street after receiving a phone call a little after 2:30-p.m. from an observant citizen. Just before 3-p.m., personnel from the Sheriff’s Office located the juvenile on 190th Street approximately .4 mile west of N Avenue, or about 4.5 miles from the Clarinda Academy grounds. She was apprehended without incident and transported back to the Clarinda Academy where she was turned over to Academy staff.

The run-a-way report was taken by the Clarinda Police Department. The Page County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clarinda Police Department and observant citizens of rural Page County.