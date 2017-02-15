Church break-in reported in Union County

News

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports a break-in at the Platte Center Church in Creston, resulted in the theft of items valued at $165. Church officials reported the incident Monday morning, after someone broke into the church sometime late Sunday night or early Monday morning. Taken from the church, was a metal world globe bank, silver plated communion set, and a baptismal bowl.

And, a Union County resident reported Monday morning, that sometime during the night, someone damaged his mailbox near the residence at 1239 Highway 34. The mailbox was valued at $60.