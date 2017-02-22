Central IA man arrested on Audubon County warrant

News

Sheriff’s officials in Audubon County report a central Iowa man has been arrested on an Audubon County warrant for Failure to Appear in court for a pre-trial conference Sept. 26th, on a Driving While Revoked, charge. 40-year old Christopher Jon Comes, of West Des Moines, was extradited from the Dallas County Jail and transported to Audubon County, where he was held in the jail on $5,000 bond. Comes is scheduled to appear in District Court next Monday.