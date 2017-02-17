CCHS Foundation Hosting Speakeasy Gala

News

The Cass County Health System Foundation says it will be hosting a speakeasy-themed gala on Saturday, March 25th at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club. Foundation Director Dawn Marnin says “The décor, drinks, dinner, and dueling pianos all play into the theme. We are encouraging attendees to join in the fun by dressing in 1920’s style attire.”

The gala is one part of the CCHS Foundation’s 2017 Campaign to raise funds for a 3D Mammography Unit. At a cost of more than $400,000, CCHS Foundation Board Member Dave Chase says it is a huge undertaking. “This is a significant investment, but early detection is still the key to successful outcomes for breast cancer patients.” Chase says in Cass County alone, there are “More than 3,000 women who are in the recommended age range to receive mammograms. 3D mammography has been shown to find breast cancer up to 15 months earlier than traditional 2D imagery – just think,” he says “about what a huge impact this new technology could have for those 3,000 women.”

Seats are limited for the event. For more information about sponsorships and tickets, contact Dawn Marnin at 712-243-7409 or visit casshealth.org/ccmh-foundation.