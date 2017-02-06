Cass County Conservation Dept. News: Great Bird Count preview meeting

Ag/Outdoor, News

Officials with the Cass County Conservation Department are reminding area residents that the Great Backyard Bird Count Program will be held at the Atlantic Public Library Community Room, this Saturday February 11th, beginning at 1-p.m. During the event, you’ll learn how to participate in this wonderful citizen science project, and about basic bird identification.

The first Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) was held in 1998. The 20th annual GBBC takes place February 17th-20th in backyards, parks, nature centers, on hiking trails, school grounds, balconies, and beaches—anywhere you find birds. Bird watchers count the birds they see for at least 15 minutes on one or more days of the count, then enter their checklists at birdcount.org. All the data contribute to a snapshot of bird distribution and help scientists see changes over the past 20 years.

The family-oriented program is for bird watchers of all ages, and is free of charge. All you need is basic knowledge of bird identification It is not required that you record every species you see, only those that can be properly identified. To participate in the bird count either call the Conservation Board at 712-769-2372 and receive everything you need in the mail (or pick up in the office), or go to the website: http://gbbc.birdcount.org/ and follow the instructions.