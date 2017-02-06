Cass County Conservation Board events set for Feb. 10th & 11th

Ag/Outdoor, News

The Cass County Conservation Board has two events coming up later this week (Feb. 10th and 11th). Friday night, there’s a “Full Moon Owl Prowl.” The Owl Prowl will be held at the Cold Springs Park in Lewis, beginning at 7-p.m., Friday. You’re invited to come out for a great night hike, and try to call in various species of Owls that may be in the park that night. All ages are welcome.

And, Saturday night (Feb. 11th), the Cass County Conservation Board is holding a free, Sweethearts Snowshoe Hike. The Moonlight Snowshoe Hike will be held at the Pellett Memorial Woods outside of Atlantic, beginning at 7-p.m., Saturday. If there are no clouds, the moon will light the way. Snowshoes (in a variety of sizes) will be available. Officials say they will hike and try to call in various species of Owls that may be in the park that night! In the event there is no snow, the event WILL be CANCELLED.