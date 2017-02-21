CAM School Board approves Middle School addition bid

News

Members of the CAM Community School District’s Board of Education, Monday night, approved a bid of $684,250 from Jensen Builders of Ft. Dodge, for construction of an addition to the Middle School, in Massena. Board Secretary/Business Manager Linda Edwards told KJAN News the bid was well below the engineer’s estimate of $740,000 for the project. It involves work on the south Elementary Music Room and a Pre-school addition to one building.

Jensen hopes to begin construction on or before April 1st, with completion by August 1st. The Board also received an update on the bleacher stairs project. Linda Edwards said they are looking at modifying the bleachers in the high and middle school gymnasiums to add steps with handrails in the middle of the bleachers on both sides.

Recently, the SCORE (Spinal Cord Opportunities for Rehabilitation Endowment) organization fully funded modification of the bleachers to make a handicapped accessible area on one side of the high school gym, in Anita.

They also discussed the vehicle fleet at CAM, and the possibility of leasing a couple of more buses within the next few months, and maybe even a car. No decision was made on the matter, though. And, the Board accepted the resignation/early retirement of High School Math Teacher Julie Stender, effective at the end of the school year. They also approved a contract for Vanessa Hoover, as Para-Educator at the North Elementary School.