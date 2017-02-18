C. Bluffs woman arrested Sat. morning on drug charges in Fremont County

News

A traffic stop early this (Saturday) morning in Fremont County resulted in the arrest on drug charges, of a Pottawattamie County woman. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports 19-year old Taylor Murdock, of Council Bluffs, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance/1st Offense, after her vehicle was pulled over at around 12:30-a.m. near Percival and a K9 search was conducted. Murdock was being held in the Fremont County Law Enforcement Center on a $1,000 bond.