BURNAL G. KLEEN, 77, of Marne (Svcs. 2/8/17)
February 6th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
BURNAL G. KLEEN, 77, of Marne, died Sat., Feb. 4th, at the Griswold Rehab and Health Care Center. Memorial services for BURNAL KLEEN will be held 11-a.m. Wed., Feb. 8th, at Zion Lutheran Church, in Atlantic. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.
Visitation with the family is from 5-until 7-p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to 4-H and/or Dementia Research.
BERNAL KLEEN is survived by:
His wife – Beverly Kleen, of Marne.
His son – Mitchell Kleen, of Marne
His daughter – LaNette (John) Freund, of Lewis.
His sister – Arla (Jack) Pickham, of Avoca.
and 7 grandchildren.