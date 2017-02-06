BURNAL G. KLEEN, 77, of Marne (Svcs. 2/8/17)

Obituaries

BURNAL G. KLEEN, 77, of Marne, died Sat., Feb. 4th, at the Griswold Rehab and Health Care Center. Memorial services for BURNAL KLEEN will be held 11-a.m. Wed., Feb. 8th, at Zion Lutheran Church, in Atlantic. Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic has the arrangements.

Visitation with the family is from 5-until 7-p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to 4-H and/or Dementia Research.

BERNAL KLEEN is survived by:

His wife – Beverly Kleen, of Marne.

His son – Mitchell Kleen, of Marne

His daughter – LaNette (John) Freund, of Lewis.

His sister – Arla (Jack) Pickham, of Avoca.

and 7 grandchildren.