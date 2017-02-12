Burglary w/willful injury incident in C. Bluffs Sunday morning

News

One person was injured during a burglary incident early this (Sunday) morning, in Council Bluffs. Authorities say Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted Council Bluffs Police in responding at around 2:40-a.m. to a Burglary in Progress in the 3100 block of Avenue H. Upon arrival in the area, deputies located a male victim of the one of the burglaries being assaulted by three people, all of whom are believed to have been males. The victim had chased after the suspects and confronted them.

The three assailants fled on foot upon deputies’ arrival and as of 6-a.m. Sunday, had not been located. The suspects / assailants were wearing ski masks, dark hooded sweatshirts and dark coats. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital. His identity is not being released at this time as this is an open active joint investigation with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Department and the Council Bluffs Police Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information in reference to the burglaries, assault or suspicious parties in the area 3100 block of Ave H-J st on the morning of February 12th are urged to contact Council Bluffs Police Crime Stoppers at 712-328-STOP (7867)