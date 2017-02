Boys 4A substate final schedule Tuesday 2/28/2017

Sports

Class 4A Substate Finals

Substate 1 @ Tyson Events Center, Sioux City: Sioux City East vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 7:00pm

Substate 2 @ Dallas Center-Grimes: Ankeny vs. Des Moines North 7:00pm

Substate 3 @ US Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids: Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Cedar Falls 8:00pm

Substate 4 @ Epworth, Western Dubuque: Dubuque, Senior vs. Dubuque, Hempstead 7:00pm

Substate 5 @ US Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids: Iowa City West vs. Muscatine 6:30pm

Substate 6 @ Davenport West: Bettendorf vs. North Scott, Eldridge 7:00pm

Substate 7 @ Des Moines Roosevelt: Newton vs. Johnston 7:00pm

Substate 8 @ Ankeny Centennial: Des Moines Hoover vs. WDM Valley 7:00pm