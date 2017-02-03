Bluffs resident cited after defending his property by shooting at alleged burglar

News

A suspect in a Council Bluffs burglary was injured, treated and then placed under arrest after he was shot at Thursday night by the alleged victim of the crime. Council Bluffs Police say 34-year old Adam Daewood, of Council Bluffs, faces 5th Degree Theft and Criminal Trespass charges, and was being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail.

Authorities say just before 10-p.m., Thursday, Council Bluffs police officers were dispatched to a call of burglary at 908 2nd Avenue. A resident there reported that he had observed a male subject, later identified as Daewood, on his property, stealing

items. The resident, armed with a small caliber rifle, exited his home and confronted Daewood. During the encounter, the resident, identified as 59-year old Gauino Gutierrez, of Council Bluffs, fired two shots from his rifle in an attempt to scare away Daewood.

Neither round struck Daewood, but he did suffer a leg injury due to either bullet or concrete fragments ricocheting up and hitting him. All parties involved were interviewed by detectives and evidence, including the rifle, was seized. After investigators consulted with both County and City Attorney’s Offices, it was determined that Gutierrez would be issued a citation for Discharging a Firearm within City Limits, a simple misdemeanor. His initial court appearance has been set for February 14, 2017.