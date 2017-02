News

Red Police early this (Thursday) morning, arrested a Pottawattamie County man on a Pott. County warrant for Failure to Appear in court on an original OWI/2nd offense, charge. 25-year old Devon Keith Hale, of Council Bluffs, was arrested at around 1-a.m. in the 2400 block of N. Broadway Street, in Red Oak. Hale was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.