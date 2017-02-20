Bluffs man arrested after high-speed, two county chase Saturday night

News

Sheriff’s Deputies in Guthrie County, along with Panora Police, Panora Fire and EMS and the Iowa State Patrol, assisted Dallas County Deputies over the weekend, following a chase that began in Dallas County Saturday night, and resulted in the arrest of a Pottawattamie County man.

According to reports, 23-year old Zachari Tyler Smith, of Council Bluffs, faces charges that include eluding, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith, who had numerous convictions for assault and burglary in Pottawattamie County over the past few years, was being held in the Dallas County Jail on $2,000 bond.

He was apprehended at around 11-p.m. in a wooded area near Panora, following a foot pursuit near the Raccoon Valley Trail, after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Dallas into Guthrie County. The incident began when a Dallas County Deputy tried to stop a car for a defective taillight on Highway 44, at around 10:15-p.m., Saturday. Smith had ditched the vehicle before fleeing on foot.