Blizzard Warning extended to Crawford and Carroll Counties

Here is the latest (as of 3:15-p.m. Thursday), on the impending Winter Storm:

A Blizzard Warning is in effect from Midnight tonight (Thursday), through Midnight Friday (early Saturday) for Crawford, Carroll and Greene Counties, where 5-8 inches of snow are expected along with much deeper snow drifts. Winds will be N/NW at 20-30mph w/gusts to around 35. Travel will be dangerous to near impossible due to whiteout conditions.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect from 6-a.m. Friday until Midnight, for Monona and Harrison Counties, where 5-8″ of snow are possible, along with NE winds at around 35 mph creating blowing and drifting of snow and near zero visibility at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from 6-a.m. Friday until Midnight for Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Audubon, Cass, Guthrie and Dallas Counties, where 2-6″ of snow are possible, along with N/NW winds at 20-30mph. Visibilities may drop to as low as 1/2 mile during the day, Friday. Hazardous travel conditions are expected from early Friday morning into early Saturday morning.