BEULAH M. CARLSON, 84, of Panora (Svcs. 2/21/17)

Obituaries

BEULAH M. CARLSON, 84, of Panora, died Saturday, Feb. 18th, at Panora Specialty Care. Funeral services for BEULAH CARLSON will be held 10:30-a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21st, at the Panora United Methodist Church. Twigg Funeral Home in Panora has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home today (Monday, 2/20), from 4-until 7-p.m.

Burial will be in the Lyons Cemetery at Lyons, NE., 2:30-p.m. Wednesday.

BEULAH CARLSON is survived by:

Her daughters – Nancy Leonard, of Panora; Jane Petersen, of Ida Grove, and Gayle (Kurt) Shackelford, of Panora.

Her sons – Stanley Hightree, of San Jose, CA; Tom Hightree, of Virginia.

Her step-children: David (Sheri) Carlson, and Deb Carlson.

10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.