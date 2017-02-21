Avoca woman arrested for domestic assault w/injury

News

Sheriff’s officials in Pottawattamie County, Tuesday (today), issued 12 separate arrest reports, many of which were OWI-related. Among those taken into custody recently, was 30-year old Melissa Diane Cloughly, of Avoca, who was arrested Sunday for Domestic Assault with Injury and Child Endangerment. The assault charge stems from two separate incidents whereby she allegedly assaulted her husband. The couples’ one-year old male child was in the home when the incidents occurred.

Authorities said also, 40-year old Timothy Lee Anderson, of Oakland, was arrested Friday evening for Domestic Assault with Injury, after he allegedly assaulted his wife, causing apparent, minor injuries. Anderson was also charged with 5th Degree Criminal Mischief for allegedly damaging a smart phone valued at $132.

An Oakland man was arrested Monday evening for Driving While Barred, OWI/1st Offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 53-year old Christopher Scott Donaldson was taken into custody following a traffic stop on Highway 6 in Pottawattamie County. The owner of the vehicle was cited for allowing an unauthorized person to drive her vehicle.

And, a Gig Harbor, Washington, woman involved in a pursuit with the Nebraska State Patrol Saturday, was also allegedly responsible for the theft of 18-gallons of fuel from the Avoca Speedee Mart. 40-year old Heidi Rene Ford faces a charge of 5th Degree theft. She was being held in Nebraska on separate charges stemming from the pursuit.