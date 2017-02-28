Audubon woman arrested on Theft charge

News

Audubon Police Chief Matt Starmer reports the arrest Sunday night of 44-year old Verlyn Duane Richardson, of Audubon. Richardson was arrested by Mills County Deputies at around 8:45-p.m. in Glenwood, on an Audubon Police Dept. warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault, Interference with Official Acts and Disorderly Conduct. Richardson was transported to the Audubon County Jail and after appearing before the magistrate, was released on a Promise to Appear later, in court.

On Sunday, 36-year old Angela Marie Cerda, of Audubon, was arrested for Theft in the 3rd Degree. She was later released by the magistrate on a Promise to Appear in court.

And, on Feb. 17th, 35-year old Amanda Lynn Thompson, of Audubon, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. She was later released on bond.

(7-a.m. News)