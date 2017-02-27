Audubon man arrested on warrant in Mills County

News

Sheriff’s Deputies in Mills County Sunday night arrested an Audubon County man on a warrant out of Audubon County. 44-year old Verlyn Duane Richardson, of Audubon, was arrested at around 8:45-p.m. in Glenwood, on a warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault, Interference with Official Acts and Disorderly Conduct. His bond was set at $5,000.

And, 45-year old Troy Robert McCain, of Council Bluffs, was arrested in Pacific Junction Sunday afternoon, for Driving Under Suspension. His bond was set at $300.