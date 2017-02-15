Audubon man arrested on drug charges Wed. morning

News

A traffic stop this (Wednesday) morning, in Audubon County, resulted in a man being arrested on drug charges. 55-year old Robert Alan Griffith, of Audubon, was pulled over at around 2-a.m. on Highway 71 near 130th Street. Following an investigation an assistance from K9 “Axel,” Griffith was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana/3rd offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was later released from custody after appearing before a magistrate.