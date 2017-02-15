Atlantic/CAM Wrestlers head to State Team Duals Wednesday

Sports

The Atlantic/CAM wrestling team heads to compete in the State Team Duals on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Trojans will put their undefeated 19-0 dual record on the line when they open up State Duals against Washington at 9:00am. The Trojans are the #3 seed in the bracket and Washington is the #6 seed.

The winner of that first round match will face either Solon or Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the next round. Semifinal duals will be at 1:00pm and consolation semifinal duals are at 11:00am.

Chris Parks and Justin Williams will bring you full coverage of the State Dual Team Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday on KJAN, starting with the first dual at 9:00am.

The Trojans also have six individuals competing at the State Individual Wrestling Tournament that will be held from Thursday through Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. Jim Field will have updates throughout that tournament on KJAN as well.