Atlantic School Superintendent finalist interviews set for next week

News

Administrators and Superintendent search committee members will sit down next week with three finalists for the position of Atlantic School District Superintendent. The person selected will succeed Dr. Michael Amstein, who is retiring at the end of the current school year, after having worked for the District since 2010.

School Board President Ali Bruckner told KJAN News the first interview will be conducted Monday, with Steven Barber, Superintendent at George-Little Rock Community Schools in George, Iowa. On Tuesday, officials will sit down with Dr. Joe Potts, Ph.D, an Iowa native who resides in Kent, WA., and serves as Superintendent for the Kent Community School District. And, next Wednesday, Dan Dierks, who has served Superintendent for the Oelwein Community School District, since 2015.

The deadline for application materials to be submitted by prospective candidates was January 30th. Bruckner had said previously that were 43 completed applications for the Superintendent’s job. Those were further narrowed down to 15 applications for review, with the top three candidates being selected for interviews.