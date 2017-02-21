Atlantic School District Business Mgr./Board Secretary hired for Urbandale School District

News

Atlantic School District Business Manager and School Board Secretary Mary Beth Fast has accepted a position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the Urbandale Community School District. The Urbandale School Board approved her hiring during their meeting Monday night.

Mary Beth has served the Atlantic School District since 2010. Prior to that, she was employed with the Griswold Community School District. Fast has submitted her resignation letter, with her job concluding at the end of the current school year. She will begin her new position with the Urbandale School District on July 1st.