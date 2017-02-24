Atlantic rolls past ADM into Substate Final

Sports

The Atlantic Trojans boys basketball team rolled to a win on Thursday night over ADM 68-46. The Trojans will now play for a trip to the state tournament on Monday night against Glenwood in the Substate 8 Final.

Atlantic opened up the game against ADM in strong fashion by working the ball inside to Scott Leonard who had 16 first half points and finished with a team high 24 points. Atlantic Head Coach Alan Jenkins thought Leonard was a big key and was proud of his teams overall effort.

Garrett Franken finished with 22 points and Austin Alexander dropped in 12 in the win. ADM was led by Matthew Larson with 17 and Tajen Ross with 15 in the loss. Their season ends with a record of 12-11. It was a well rounded team win for Atlantic and Coach Jenkins though his team came into the game with a great mindset.

Atlantic will now face the team that knocked them out of the postseason last year in the Glenwood Rams. The Trojans have been able to beat the Rams twice during the regular season this year and Coach Jenkins knows it will be a tough task to beat them again.

We’ll have coverage of the Trojans and Rams on Monday night on KJAN. The game is set to be played in Harlan at 7:00pm.