Atlantic P-D once again partakes in “I-Pledge”

News

Atlantic Police Chief Dave Erickson reports officers with the Atlantic Police Department have take a pledge to keep tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products out of the hands of youth in the community. Known as “I-Pledge,” the program is a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD), to educate local retailers and to enforce Iowa’s tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor product laws.

Due to a change in Iowa law, alternative nicotine and vapor products are now considered age-restricted products and will be part of the I-PLEDGE program’s compliance initiatives this year. Since the program’s inception in 2000, the statewide tobacco compliance rate has grown to 91%. By participating in the program, the A-PD Office has committed to do its part to increase the compliance rate even more this year.

I-PLEDGE places emphasis on retailer training. Clerks who successfully complete an online training course and then pass an exam will become I-PLEDGE certified. This allows a retail establishment to use an affirm­ative defense against a civil penalty if the certified clerk makes an illegal sale. Chief Erickson says “I-PLEDGE’s retailer training is a great way for clerks to prepare themselves to refuse illegal tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor product sales. The training also assists retailers to ensure they maintain a compliant and responsible establishment.”

Atlantic Police Officers will be conducting compliance checks on local establishments as part of the I-PLEDGE program. Underage customers, under the supervision of law enforcement officials, will enter establishments and attempt to buy tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products. Clerks who make the illegal sale will be cited on the spot.

Criminal penalties for selling tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products to a minor include a $100 fine for a first offense, a $250 fine for a second offense and a $500 fine for third and subsequent offenses. However, handing out citations is not the intent of the I-PLEDGE program.

Erickson says “By partnering with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, we hope to educate clerks and maintain a com­pliant retail environment in our community. Moreover, we pledge to help keep tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products out of the hands of Iowa’s youth.” To take the I-PLEDGE training or search certification records go to www.iowaabd.com.