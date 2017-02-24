Atlantic man arrested on Meth charge

News

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest last Sunday of 60-year old Kenneth Eugene Hoyt, of Atlantic, on a felony Possession of Methamphetamine/ 3rd or Subsequent Offense, charge. Hoyt was taken to the Cass County Jail where he remains held on $5,000 bond.

Last Tuesday (Feb. 21st), Cass County Deputies arrested 23-year old Lydia Renae Tobak, of Omaha, on a District Court warrant for Probation Violation. Tobak was taken to the Cass County Jail where she remains held on $3,000 bond.

And, on Wednesday, 40-year old Jonah Ryan Jones, of Anita, turned himself in to the Cass County Jail on a Sheriff’s office warrant for Domestic Abuse/2nd Offense, and Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree. Jones remains held at the Cass County Jail on $3,000 bond.