Atlantic man arrested on assault charge in Pott. County

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Department reports a Cass County (IA) man was arrested Friday night on an assault charge, following an incident at the Oakland Casey’s Store. Officials say at around 11:20-p.m., a 20-year old man from Avoca called to report 19-year old Charles James Adams, of Atlantic, had allegedly punched him in the face and left the area in a white car. The vehicle, a Chevy Lumina, was located a short time later north of the store. After a traffic stop was conducted, Adams was taken into custody on a charge of Serious Assault.

And Atlantic man was arrested early Saturday morning in Pott. County, for Violation of a No Contact Order issued out of Cass County (IA). 18-year old Shay Joseph Kardell was taken into custody at around 11:15-p.m., following a traffic stop for having an unreadable license plate. A records check indicated Kardell had a valid Protection Order in-place for a juvenile female who was in the front seat with him.

Also arrested Friday night in Pott. County, was 32-year old Domenick Edwin Basolo, of Omaha, for OWI/1st offense. Basolo was seen by Omaha Police Helicopter “Able 1” driving east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 680 at around 10:10-p.m. He was arrested after a Deputy conducted a traffic stop.

An Oakland woman was arrested on drug charges a little after 2-a.m., Saturday, following a traffic stop for speeding and other moving violations on Highway 6, near 345th Street, in Pottawattamie County. 19-year old Nicole Paige Myers was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (a metal grinder and purple glass smoking pipe).

A woman from Ames was arrested Saturday afternoon on Interstate 80 near Council Bluffs, after a records check indicated the registered owner of the vehicle was wanted on a Des Moines Police Department warrant. 28-year old Bailly Noel Glynn was taken into custody on the warrant, and for unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug (209 pills of Dicyclomine) in a prescription bottle. Glynn was being held in the Pott. County Jail on $5,000 bond for the warrant, and the additional drug charge.

And, a California woman was arrested on drug charges Sunday afternoon, after Pott. County Deputies were called to the outside concessions area at the Treynor High School baseball fields, for a woman who seemed distraught. The woman said she was visiting the area and had some marital issues. An investigation determined 25-year old Casey Marie Patterson, of Lancaster, CA., had in her possession, a small plastic bottle containing a little more than 1/2 gram of marijuana and a large glass smoking pipe. She was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.