Atlantic hosts ADM in District Final tonight

Sports

The Atlantic Trojans will play host to the ADM Tigers in a Class 3A District 15 boys basketball final tonight. The Trojans came up with a solid second half effort in the first round to beat Winterset 58-45 in the first round. ADM beat Harlan in the opening round in Atlantic Monday 65-51. Despite just a 12-10 record on the season Atlantic Head Coach Alan Jenkins says ADM presents a good challenge for the 17-5 Trojans.

The game is set to tip-off at 7:00pm at Atlantic High School. Chris Parks and Mike Smith will have the broadcast tonight on KJAN with pre-game set to begin at 6:50pm.