Atlantic arrest report 2/20/2017

News

The Atlantic Police Department released details Monday on multiple arrests this month.

On February 2nd Officers arrested 41-year-old Michelle Gifford of Atlantic for OWI 1st Offense. She was taken to the Cass County Jail and booked in.

On February 8th Officers arrested 56-year-old Rhonda Hafner of Griswold for OWI 1st Offense. She was taken to the Cass County Jail and booked in.

On February 9th Officers arrested 26-year-old Devin Register of Atlantic on Cass County Warrants for two counts of Domestic Abuse Assault Causing Injury. He was booked into the Cass County Jail. Register was arrested again on Sunday, February 19th for Criminal Mischief 4th Degree. He was again taken to the Cass County Jail and booked in.

On February 12th Officers arrested 29-year-old Taylor Andersen of Atlantic for Domestic Abuse Assault Impeding Air Flow. He was taken into custody and booked in the the Cass County Jail.

Atlantic Police also report three separate arrests on Friday, February 17th. 24-year-old Michael Riley of Atlantic was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault Impeding Air Flow. She was taken into custody and booked in to the Cass County Jail. 27-year-old Cameron Misner was arrested Friday for Public Intoxication. He was booked into the Cass County Jail. Also Friday Officers arrested 50-year-old Richard Lewis of Atlantic for Simple Assault. He was taken to the Cass County Jail and booked in.