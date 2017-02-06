Assault-pursuit and arrest in Council Bluffs Sunday morning

News

Alert citizens who witnessed an incident of assault Sunday morning in Council Bluffs and reported it to 911, are being credited with helping authorities in the apprehension of the suspect.Officials say at around 6:40-a.m., officers were called to the Council Bluffs Walgreens Store (535 E. Broadway), for a report of a woman who was being assaulted inside a vehicle in the parking lot. Witnesses told arriving officers the suspect allegedly struck the victim and refused to let her leave the vehicle.

At about the same time officers arrived on the scene, the suspect vehicle, a Mercury Sable, took off with the victim still inside. The suspect, 22-year old John M. McAllister, of Council Bluffs, drove to the Jennie Edmundson Hospital parking lot, where the victim – his girlfriend- was able to get out as the car was slowing to make a turn. Officers following the suspect turned and rendered aid while McAllister fled the scene. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was treated at a local hospital.

As the suspect vehicle left Jennie Edmundson, it nearly collided with a Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy who was in the area. A pursuit ensued with Pott. County Deputies and Council Bluffs Police involved in the chase. The pursuit was terminated near S. 12th Street and 10th Avenue, when McAllister drove the car eastbound onto the railroad tracks. The car got back on the road and the intersection of S. 8th Street and 10th Avenue. When officers next saw the car, it had no left front tire, and heavy sparks were shooting from the vehicle.

Officers followed the disabled vehicle to the 100 block of 27th, where McAllister got out and fled on foot. He was arrested a short time later and charged with Domestic Assault with Injury, Interference with Official Acts, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Eluding. McAllister was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail.