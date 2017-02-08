ALICE NELLIE BIXLER, 94, of Anita & formerly of Atlantic (Graveside services at a later date)

Obituaries

ALICE NELLIE BIXLER, 94, of Anita (& formerly of Atlantic), died Tue., Feb. 7th, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital, in Atlantic, Graveside services for ALICE BIXLER will be held at a later date. Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center of Corning has the arrangements.

Memorials in her name may be directed to the Carl United Methodist Church.

