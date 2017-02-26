AHSTW has great season end in Substate Final against Van Meter

Podcasts, Sports

The AHSTW Vikings boys basketball team had a turnaround season to remember. The Vikings turned a 10-11 record in 2015-16 into a season that ended Saturday night with a 21-3 record. The Vikings fell to the Van Meter Bulldogs 73-53 in the Class 2A Substate 7 Final on Saturday night at Atlantic High School.

Van Meter played a patient offensive game and got solid minutes from a lot of players in the win. The game was back and forth early until Van Meter took the lead by 3 at the end of the first quarter and would continue to build their lead the rest of the night. The Bulldogs were up 7 at the break but then used a 28-10 third quarter to put the game out of reach for the Vikings. Four players finished in double figures for Van Meter: Mitchell Pomeroy led with 16, Jack Trudo with 13, Ryan Schmitt 12, and Grant Johnson 10. Schmitt and Johnson were two 6-8 post players that the Vikings had some trouble keeping off the glass as well, Schmitt finished with 10 boards.

AHSTW was led in the loss by RJ Harris with 18 points. Preslyn Grobe dropped in 14 and Rhett welsh had 10 in the final game for the two Seniors.

Van Meter will now head to the 2A State Tournament with a 23-1 record.

Listen to a complete postgame interview with AHSTW Head Coach GG Harris below.