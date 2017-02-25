AHSTW fights for state trip tonight in Atlantic

Sports

The AHSTW boys basketball team will play for a trip to the state tournament tonight against Van Meter in Atlantic. The Vikings have had a great season with a 21-2 record, a major improvement on their 10-11 record a year ago. They’ll take on a very tough Van Meter team that is 22-1 on the year.

The Vikings have been led by Junior RJ Harris, the younger brother of Head Coach GG Harris, with 18 points per game this season. Senior Rhett Welsh is also averaging in double figures with 14 points per game. The Vikings are averaging a blistering 74 points per game.

The Van Meter Bulldogs have been led by three players averaging double figures: Blake Fryer and Ryan Schmitt with 11, and Mitchell Pomeroy averaging 10 per outing. The Bulldogs have put up 65 points per game and suffered their only loss of the year against Pella Christian.

Chris Parks and Mike Smith will have the call of the game on KJAN from Atlantic High School. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00pm and we’ll pick up coverage immediately following the Iowa at Maryland men’s basketball game.