Adams County Sheriff’s Report (2/21)

News

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released a report on arrests over the past week. On Sunday, 47-year old Randy Etheridge, of Corning, was arrested following a traffic stop in Corning, for Driving While License Revoked based on a previous OWI. His bond was set at $2,000. Sunday afternoon, 29-year old Kyle Gile, of Lenox, was arrested following a traffic stop. Gile was charged with Unlawful Possession of Prescription Pills Drug Paraphernalia, as well as OWI/1st offense. His bond was set at $2,000.

Saturday afternoon, 29-year old Jody Reed, of Corning, was arrested following a traffic stop. Reed was charged with Driving While Barred, and cited for Driving While License Suspended (2 counts), Fraudulent use of registration, having No insurance, Operation a non-registered vehicle, Failure to file SR-22 insurance, and Failure to Use a Child Restraint Device. Her bond was set at $4,010.

Early Saturday morning, 62-year old Joseph Ronfeldt, of Corning, was arrested for OWI/1st offense. His bond was set at $1,000. Friday night, 26-year old Devon Miller, of Gravity, was arrested in Adams County for Driving While Suspended, and on a valid Montgomery County warrant for Failure to Appear in Court.. Bond was set at $300. Early Friday morning, 41-year old Christina Sweat, of Clearfield, was arrested in Corning, following a traffic stop, during which deputies saw a glass smoking device in plain view. She was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $1,000.

And, back on Feb. 10th, 44-year old Vicki Cunningham, of Clarinda, was arrested for OWI/2nd offense, following a traffic stop on Highway 34, in Adams County. Her bond was set at $2,000.