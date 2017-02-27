Adair County Sheriff’s report (2/27/17)

News

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater, today (Monday), released his weekly arrest report. Taken into custody at around 3:15-a.m. Saturday morning, was 39-year old John Michael Burgoyne, of Creston, who faces charges that include Theft by Credit Card, Attempted Burglary/2nd degree (associated with the theft of property from a vehicle), and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (marijuana and meth). Burgoyne was later released on $5,000 bond.

At around 4:40-a.m., Saturday, 27-year old Colleen Nicole Denton, of Greenfield, was arrested in association with Burgoyne, on two counts each of Joint Criminal Conduct and Possession of a Controlled Substance (marijuana and meth). Denton was later released on $5,000 bond, as well.

30-year old Alfredo Ruvalcaba Nunez, of Columbus Junction was arrested following an investigation into a single vehicle accident on Interstate 80, at around 6-a.m., Saturday. He was charged with OWI/1st offense, Failure to have a valid license, Open Container in a motor vehicle, and Failure to Maintain Control. Nunez was later released on $1,000 bond.

Thursday evening, 37-year old Elijah Daniel Davis, of Fontanelle, was arrested on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance/3rd offense. The drugs (Hash oil & marijuana) were recovered from his bedroom at a home where children were located, following a visit by a DHS worker He was cited and released.

Vandewater says 18-year old Justice Guy Myers, of Villisca, was arrested Feb. 22nd for Burglary in the 3rd degree, and Theft in the 2nd degree, after he allegedly entered a garage in Greenfield and a vehicle in the garage, where it is alleged he took a loaded handgun without permission, and with the intent to sell the weapon. Myers was being held in the Adair County Jail on $10,000 bond.

An investigation into the theft of a vehicle from Adair resulted in the arrest Feb. 21st, of 26-year old Samantha Lynn Bullington, of Des Moines and 25-year old Haley Nicole Hamler, of Knoxville. Bullington was charged with Theft in the 2nd Degree in association with the stolen vehicle, which had broken down near Adair. She was also taken into custody on a Polk County warrant for Failure to Appear on a charge of Theft in the 4th Degree. Hamler was arrested for Theft in the 2nd Degree in Association with the theft from the vehicle of a laptop computer and carrying case, which she tried to ditch at a restaurant in Adair. Bullington was being held in the Adair County Jail on $5,000 bond, while Hamler was later released on $5,000 bond.