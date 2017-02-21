Adair County Sheriff’s report (2/21)

News

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater, Tuesday (today) issued a report on recent arrests. Last Friday evening, 28-year old Justin David Wendelboe, of Des Moines, was arrested after an Iowa State Patrol Trooper responded to a single vehicle accident at mile marker 85 of Interstate 80, in Adair County. An investigation determined Wendelboe was allegedly intoxicated. He was brought to the Adair County Jail where his Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) was measured at .231%, or nearly three-times the legal limit for intoxication. Wendelboe was arrested for OWI/2nd offense, Failure to provide proof of insurance, Operating a vehicle without proper registration, and open container. His was released from the Adair County Jail the next day on bond.

18-year old Morgan Lawrence Powell, of Des Moines, was arrested Feb. 15th in Adair, for allegedly violating a restraining order. She was released from custody the following day on bond.

And, on Feb. 15th, 47-year old Kaydean May Darling, of Greenfield, was arrested on an Adair County Felony warrant for Forgery. She was later released on her Own Recognizance.