5 arrested on drug charges in Harlan, Monday night

News

A joint investigation into illegal narcotics and the distribution of those substances in Harlan, resulted in the execution of a search warrant Monday night at 508 Dodge Street, in Harlan, and the arrest of five people on drug charges. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says after the search was executed at around 11:30-p.m. , 47-year old Michael Schuemann, 26-year old Kaleigh Turner, 30-year old Brian Schueman, 51-year old George Hadfield, and 52-year old Randall Hess, all of Harlan, were taken into custody.

Michael Schuemann and Kaleigh Turner were being held in the Shelby County Jail on charges that include: Possession of Controlled Substances, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Gathering and Prohibited Acts. Michael Schueman faces additional charges of Distribution of Controlled substances, Assault on a Peace Officer and Interference with Official Acts. Bond for Michael Schuemann was set at $50,000. Turner’s bond was set at $5,000.

Brian Schuemann was being held in the Shelby County Jail on charges of Illegal Gathering and Prohibited Acts. George Hadfield and Randall Hess were being held on a charge of Illegal Gathering. Their bonds were set at $5,000 each.

The search warrant was conducted by officers with the Harlan Police Department, Shelby and Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Harlan Fire Department Tactical Medic team.

(9-a.m. News)