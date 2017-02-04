4 arrests in Creston

News

Police Creston are reporting four recent arrests. Sunday evening, 46-year old Marty Frank, of Fort Dodge, was arrested at the Supertel Inn and Conference Center (800 Laurel St.) in Creston, on a charge of Theft 5th. Frank was being held in the Union County Jail on a $300 bond.

Sunday afternoon, 26-year old T’Lee Jones and 21-year old Kami Hilton, both of Creston, were arrested Union County warrants for Violation of Probation on original charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Offense. Both women were being held in the Ringgold County Jail without bond.

And Friday night, 43-year old Tim Kohl, of Creston, was arrested on a charge of Public Intoxication. Kohl was later released from the Union County Jail on a Promise to Appear in court.