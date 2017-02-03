3 arrests, 1 citizen injured following pursuit in Pott. County

News

Three people were arrested, one escaped apprehension, and an elderly male was injured, all following a pursuit in Pottawattamie County, Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say at around 10:20-a.m., Council Bluffs Police assisted the Carter Lake Police Department and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Department in the apprehension of a vehicle pursuit suspect.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputies and Carter Lake Police initiated a vehicle stop on a black Dodge Stratus with stolen plates in Carter Lake. The vehicle failed to yield and fled to Omaha and then across the I-480 bridge into Council Bluffs and to the area of Northgate Apartments at 1222 N. 31st St. Officers and Deputies located one of two suspects, 24-year old Lathen Bills, of Council Bluffs, while he running from the area. Bills was taken into custody approximately two blocks from the suspect vehicle. He was charged with Eluding a Police Officer and taken to Pottawattamie County Corrections. Additional charges are pending completion of investigations by the Carter Lake P-D and Pott. County Sheriff’s Department investigations.

The second suspect, described as a Hispanic male fled from the scene as well. Authorities were unable to locate or identify the second suspect. Officials say that while running away from the scene, Bills was allegedly involved in a confrontation with an elderly gentleman. It’s believed Bills struck the elderly victim in the face causing significant facial injuries and a possible concussion. The victim was taken to the hospital for examination. Bills was charged with Willful injury for the assault.

While at the scene, an officer observed a white Honda Civic traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle pulled into the general area where officers were searching, parked and two females exited the vehicle. The officer approached the vehicle and ran the license plate finding that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Omaha.

Two women fled from the vehicle, but they were eventually located in the Featherstone Apartment Complex. An investigation determined the stolen vehicle was not related to the initial pursuit by Carter Lake Police. The driver of the stolen vehicle, 32-year old Jherri Stabler, of Omaha, was arrested for Theft 2nd and eluding. The passenger in the vehicle, 23-year old Hope Walking Bull, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for eluding and possession of weapons, after she was found to be in possession of brass knuckles.