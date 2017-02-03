3 arrested in Red Oak Sunday morning

News

Police in Red Oak say three people were arrested on separate charges Sunday morning. Just after 9-a.m., 37-year old Becky Jo Hegarty, of Red Oak, was arrested for simple Assault, following a family dispute in the 1800 block of E. Summit Street. Hegarty was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and held on $300 bond.

At around 6:25-a.m., 23-year old Ashley Nicole Woodman, of Red Oak, was arrested for Public Intoxication, after Red Oak Police were called to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, where a female was reportedly causes issues. Woodman was found in the hospital’s parking lot and taken into custody. Her bond at the Montgomery County Jail was set at $300.

And, at around 5:30-a.m. Sunday, 41-year old Jason Neal Beacham, of Red Oak, was arrested for Domestic Assault. He was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.