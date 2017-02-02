2 NE women arrested on drug charges in Adams County

News

A traffic stop Sunday night in Adams County resulted in the arrest of two women from Nebraska on drug charges. Sheriff’s officials say 19-year old Tanaya McDowell was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. 19-year old Abigail Elder was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both women are from Lincoln, NE.

Elder was a passenger in the vehicle that was pulled over at around 9:35-p.m. Both women were being held in the Adams County Jail, with McDowell’s bond set at $1,000, and Elder’s bond set at $1,300.