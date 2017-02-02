2 men arrested for DUS in Montgomery County

News

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports two separate arrests for Driving Under Suspension. At around 12:15-a.m. today (Tuesday), 48-year old Scott Len Lowery, of Des Moines, was arrested for DUS with 5 withdrawals in effect, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Highways 34 and 71, north of Villisca.

And, at around 7:15-p.m. Monday, 34-year old Brent Lee Wagaman, of Red Oak, was arrested at the intersection of Highway 34 and 4th Street in Red Oak, for Driving Under Suspension with 14 withdrawals in effect.

Both men were brought to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $435 bond, each.